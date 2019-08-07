Eight hospitalized after traffic accident in Russia's Far East

US Secretary of State Kerry unhurt after minor traffic accident in India

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Eight people were hospitalized after a traffic accident in Russia's Far Eastern Sakhalin region, Makarov central hospital told TASS on Wednesday.

"Twelve people sought medical assistance, and eight of them were hospitalized. They sustained traumatic brain injuries and some minor fractures. No one is in a critical condition," the medics said.

Doctors noted that the rest of the injured got bruises. There are no children among those who sought medical assistance.

Uninjured passengers of the bus that collided with a truck will resume their trip to Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on another bus.

According to the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the traffic accident occurred at the 134th km of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk-Okha highway near the settlement of Tikhaya. A truck crashed into a commuter bus. Twenty-one passengers were on the bus.

Emergency services, firefighters and police have arrived at the scene. No road closures were reported following the accident.