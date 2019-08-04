Shooting reported in Ohio, at least seven reported dead

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. A shooter in Dayton, Ohio, has killed at least seven people, Dayton Daily News reported.

"Police scanner traffic has indicated that there may be as many as 7 dead," the report said.

According to preliminary data, one of the shooters is dead, and police are searching for "a second possible shooter that may have left the area in a dark-colored Jeep."

This is the second shooting over the past 24 hours in the US. On Saturday, a 21-year-old gunman opened fire at a Walmart at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, killing 20 people and wounding another 26. The shooter has been detained by police.