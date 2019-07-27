Eight people dead, 60 injured in earthquake in the Philippines — media

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. /TASS/. At least 8 people were killed and dozens injured in a series of earthquakes that rocked the Philippines on Saturday, AFP reported citing local authorities. Earlier reports said 5 people were killed and 12 injured.

According to US Geological Survey, at least four earthquakes were registered in the northern Philippines in the last 24 hours. Their epicenters lay close to the Itabyat municipality in the Batanes province.

Local authorities said that at least 8 people were killed in the disaster and around 60 others injured. AFP reported that several buildings were seriously damaged. Local authorities noted that most people were at home at the time of the strongest earthquakes, as they hit in the early morning.