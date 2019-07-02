2 dead, 5 injured in a massive car crash in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Two people died, five were injured in an accident involving five cars at Kutuzovsky Avenue in Moscow, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Two people died at the crash site, five more were injured, and are being examined by ambulance services," the source said.

Earlier, a source in the law enforcement agencies reported that five cars, including a taxi, crashed near Kutuzovsky Avenue building 33 in Moscow, seven people were injured. The injured, including a child, got stuck in the deformed cars. According to the source, the police officers are on the scene, investigating into the causes of the crash.