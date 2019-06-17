China reports 1.3-magnitude quake on border with North Korea, possibly due to blast

BEIJING, June 17. /TASS/. The China Earthquake Networks Center has recorded a 1.3-magnitude quake in China’s Jilin Province on the border with North Korea. The tremor could have been caused by an explosion, the center reported on Monday.

The seismic activity was registered on the Earth’s surface. The tremor’s epicenter was located near the town of Hunchun in the Yanbian Korean Autonomous Region.

The quake’s shocks occurred just 10km from the town, which is home to 229,000 people. The distance from the quake’s epicenter to the border with Russia is just about 50 km.