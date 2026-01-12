At least 6 police officers killed after armored vehicle blast in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, January 12. /TASS/. At least six police officers were killed in an armored vehicle explosion in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Dawn newspaper reported, citing law enforcement agencies.

According to their data, the incident occurred in the Tank district. Unknown militants detonated an improvised explosive device planted on the route of the police vehicle. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a large-scale operation to detain the perpetrators.

According to figures from the Pakistani army’s interdepartmental press service, 5,397 terrorist attacks were recorded across the country in 2025, claiming the lives of 1,235 people. Over 70% of the attacks occurred in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and about 29% in the southwestern province of Balochistan. Both regions share a long border with Afghanistan, where, according to Pakistani authorities, terrorist camps are located.