Tatyana Kim tops Forbes ranking of Russia’s richest women for fifth time

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Forbes has published its ranking of Russia’s 20 richest women, topped for the fifth time by Wildberries founder and RWB CEO Tatyana Kim, whose net worth is estimated at $5 bln.

Inteco Management President Yelena Baturina ranked second with a net worth of $1.3 bln. Lyudmila Kogan, widow of businessman Vladimir Kogan, placed third with a fortune of $1.25 bln.

Yekaterina Fedun, daughter of a former co-owner of oil company Lukoil, ranked fourth with a net worth of $1 bln. Tatyana Volodina, chair of the strategic council of L’Etoile, placed fifth with a fortune of $950 mln.

The top 10 also included Victoria Mikhelson, daughter of Novatek founder Leonid Mikhelson ($850 mln); Yevgenia Guryeva, wife of PhosAgro founder Andrey Guryev ($800 mln); Svetlana Rybalchenko, sister of Mikhail Fedyaev, one of the founders of the Siberian Business Union holding company ($800 mln); Lidia Sulteyeva, wife of a co-owner of TAIF Group ($800 mln); and Svetlana Demidova, vice president of the Dominant Group of Companies ($750 mln).

According to Forbes, the combined wealth of the women included in the ranking declined by $6.8 bln over the past year. The publication noted that the number of female billionaires in the ranking more than halved over the year.