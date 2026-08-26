Donetsk could serve as testing ground for marine robotic systems — DPR head

MURMANSK, August 26. /TASS/. The Donetsk People's Republic could be used as a testing ground for maritime robotic systems, including those developed elsewhere in Russia, DPR head Denis Pushilin said at a plenary science-business cooperation strategic session on the issue of Marine Robotics in Murmansk.

"Given the situation, we can move not only toward the development but also toward the testing of various marine robotic systems, <...> which are manufactured in other regions. Why not take advantage of [these opportunities]? These are <…> real-world conditions - combat conditions or conditions close to combat. <…> We need to seize the opportunity and act," he said.

According to Pushilin, the waters of the Sea of Azov in the DPR are a suitable site for such tests. "We already have the opportunity, as well as sheltered waters, piers, engineering [structures], energy infrastructure, and equally important, complex seabed topography, port facilities, and fairways," he added.