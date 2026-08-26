Russian stocks narrow losses to 1%

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian stocks narrowed losses to 1% during the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, according to trading data.

The MOEX and RTS indices lost 1.2% to 2,091.83 and 780.19 points, respectively, as the main trading session started, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 3:50 p.m. Moscow time (12:50 p.m. GMT), the MOEX and RTS indices were down by 2.35% at 2,067.32 and 771.04 points, respectively. By 4:15 p.m. Moscow time (1:15 p.m. GMT), the indices had narrowed losses to 0.95% reaching 2,097.03 and 782.12 points, respectively.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 0.67% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) to 2,103.07 points.