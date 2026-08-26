Russia to unveil Barrage-2 unmanned stratospheric platform in 2028

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 26. /TASS/. A prototype of the Barrage-2 unmanned stratospheric platform is scheduled to be unveiled in 2028, Yan Chibisov, head of the Advanced Research Foundation’s Aviation and Space Technology Center, told TASS at the Technoprom 2026 forum.

The craft will be capable of flying as an airship and performing practical tasks, he said.

"We are currently considering the implementation of the Barrage-2 project. If everything goes according to plan, a prototype will be ready in about a year and a half, and it will already be possible to demonstrate its practical utility," Chibisov said. He specified that in the initial phase, the flight will be short and powered by a relatively simple propulsion system, but it will already be capable of providing practical benefits.

One of the platform’s distinctive features is its pneumatic ballasting system. It allows the flight altitude to be adjusted to take advantage of wind currents and move in the desired direction. Thanks to this, the aircraft can maneuver, remain in a specified area, or follow the required trajectory depending on the payload.

A wide range of payload options is currently under discussion, including promising 5G NTN non-terrestrial communication equipment.

About the forum

The 13th International Forum for Technological Development – Technoprom 2026 is taking place in Novosibirsk from August 26 to 28. Delegations from 40 countries are participating. The forum’s motto is "Russian Science is the Foundation of Technological Leadership." A major part of the program is devoted to the launch of the Siberian Circular Photon Source in Koltsovo and the operation of other megascience facilities. The program also includes the Intelligent Systems and Medicine of the Future tracks.

TASS is the general media partner of the Technoprom forum.