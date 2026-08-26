Federal Treasury transfers $8.9 bln to Russia’s federal, regional budgets

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Treasury transferred 577 bln rubles ($6.9 bln) to the federal budget and 170 bln ($2 bln) to regional budgets in the first half of 2026, head of the Treasury Roman Artyukhin said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"In the first half of the year 747 bln rubles were transferred to budgets, including 577 bln to the federal [budget], and 170 bln to regional budgets," he said.

Budget execution reached 54.1% in the reporting period, Artyukhin added.