Russian authorities will decide on extending ban on diesel exports soon

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Russian government will soon take a decision on extending the ban on diesel fuel exports by producers, which is currently in effect until September 1, the Russian Energy Ministry reported.

"The question of potential extension of the diesel fuel export ban for producers beyond September 1 is currently under consideration. A decision by the Russian government is expected soon," the report said.

Fully meeting domestic fuel needs, including those of agricultural producers during seasonal field operations, remains a prior task, the ministry noted. "Export potential will be determined considering the evolving fuel balance, production volumes and stock levels, as well as domestic demand trends," according to the report.