Russian stocks close in the green on Tuesday

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Tuesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index gained 2.21% to 2,117.15 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.79% to 789.63 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble slipped to 12.49 rubles.

"Throughout Tuesday, the Russian stock market persistently attempted to climb back above the 2,100-point mark on the MOEX Index, and succeeded in doing so in the afternoon," said Andrey Smirnov, stock market analyst at BCS World of Investment.

BCS World of Investment forecasts the dollar exchange rate for Wednesday at 83-85 rubles and the yuan at 12.25-12.65 rubles.

Freedom Global expects the MOEX Index to trade within the 2,100-2,200-point range on Wednesday. Forecasts for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates for August 26 are 83-85 rubles, 96-98 rubles, and 12.3-12.8 rubles, respectively.

According to Tsifra Broker, the trend of ruble weakening persists, although exchange rates may shift to consolidation within the ranges of 12.2-12.6 rubles per Chinese yuan, 82-85 rubles per dollar, and 96-99 rubles per euro.