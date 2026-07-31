Chinese digital entertainment firms eye expansion in Russian market — VK

SHANGHAI, July 31. /TASS /. Chinese companies in the digital entertainment industry are showing growing interest in expanding into the Russian market, VK's press service told TASS on the sidelines of ChinaJoy, Asia's largest digital entertainment exhibition.

At its exhibition booth, VK is showcasing VK Ads, VK Play, and VKontakte's Fandom Fest. "Each of these products offers extensive opportunities for developing international projects and collaborations, and Chinese businesses and developers have already demonstrated steadily growing interest in expanding into the Russian market," the press service said.

According to VK, Chinese advertisers invested more than 2.6 bln rubles ($32.8 mln) in promotion across VK's platforms in 2025, while the number of advertisers increased by 70% compared with 2024.

The company noted that VK is expanding its advertising capabilities for the Asian market, particularly by offering Chinese advertisers advanced promotional tools. "Smart tools and AI help businesses minimize manual tasks by enabling more precise audience targeting, reducing setup time, and helping them achieve their business goals more quickly," VK said. "As part of ChinaJoy 2026, VK plans to hold a series of business meetings with Asian partners," the press service added.

VK's exhibition booth combines modern technology with elements of Russia's cultural heritage. It integrates digital technologies, lighting installations, and visual solutions with traditional Gzhel design incorporated into digital displays.

Asia's largest digital entertainment exhibition, ChinaJoy, is taking place from July 31 to August 3. The event has brought together 900 companies from around the world, including Russia's VK, RuStore, Yandex Ads, and the Creative Industries Agency under the Moscow Department of Culture, which has brought 12 video game companies to ChinaJoy.