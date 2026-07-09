Innoprom organizers hope to hold exhibition in Jakarta

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. Innoprom Program Director Anton Atrashkin expressed hope that the exhibition will eventually be held in Jakarta. Indonesia was the partner country of this year's Innoprom exhibition in Ekaterinburg.

"We hope this is a good beginning for us, Indonesia, and Russia. We dream and hope that when Innoprom comes to Jakarta, we will also bring the Russian business community there in return," Atrashkin said.

The exhibition occupied 50,000 square meters and featured more than 850 organizations. The partner country's national pavilion, covering 1,512 square meters, was the largest at the exhibition, with more than 50 Indonesian companies showcasing developments in information technology, robotics, unmanned technologies, electronics, mechanical engineering, industrial equipment, metallurgy, the chemical industry, agriculture, furniture manufacturing, and light industry.

The Innoprom business program included more than 100 events over four days. This year's exhibition was attended by the prime ministers of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Indonesia, the partner country of the exhibition, signed 13 memorandums of cooperation covering a broad range of sectors, from manufacturing and shipbuilding to the chemical industry, energy technologies, and renewable energy, according to Tri Supondy, Director General for Industrial Resilience, Regional Development and International Industrial Access at Indonesia's Ministry of Industry.

Sverdlovsk Region Governor Denis Pasler said the region signed about 80 agreements, including deals to build a new hangar for Russian aircraft at Koltsovo Airport, allocate more than 6 bln rubles ($78.7 mln) for social and infrastructure programs in the region through 2033 by Polymetal, and construct a logistics hub with a distribution center on the M-12 highway for autonomous freight transport, among others.

Ekaterinburg Mayor Alexey Orlov said the city views the exhibition as a key platform for addressing strategic objectives, including stimulating economic growth, improving the urban environment, expanding foreign economic cooperation, and strengthening technological sovereignty.

"All of this is aimed at improving the quality of life of our citizens. <...> Visitors from other cities and regions whom I had the opportunity to speak with said they would be delighted to return to the hospitable city of Ekaterinburg," Orlov wrote on his Max channel.