Malaysia to work on increasing tourist arrivals from Russia

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Malaysia intends to work toward increasing the number of tourists from Russia visiting the country, Dato' Charon Wardini Mokhzani, the co-chair of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council and Chairman of EXIM Bank Malaysia, told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit.

When asked about investments, Mokhzani specifically highlighted the food, energy, logistics, and technology sectors. "Besides, I think tourism is part of it, too. The number of tourists will only continue to grow," he noted.

"These are all areas where we can explore what else can be done to expand cooperation," Mokhzani added.