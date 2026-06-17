Russia plans to increase LNG supplies to ASEAN countries

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. Russia is discussing an increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies with its ASEAN partners amid the region's growing demand for energy resources, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Business Forum.

"ASEAN countries have substantial demand because, according to all forecasts, energy consumption will increase 2.6-fold by 2050. This means there will be greater demand for products that we are capable of producing and where we now have new opportunities. Therefore, we are discussing increased supplies to these countries, including liquefied natural gas," Reshetnikov said.

The minister also noted significant potential for expanding food exports, including wheat, vegetable oil, and meat products.

"We are now supplying turkey meat to Malaysia. Deliveries of pork to Vietnam have increased significantly," he specified. In addition, Russia is expanding exports of fertilizers, which are critically important for palm oil production in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Among other areas of cooperation, Reshetnikov highlighted industrial cooperation, digital platforms, the creative economy, pharmaceuticals, and tourism.

TASS is the information partner of the Russia-ASEAN Business Forum.