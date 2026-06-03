Kazakhstan, India and China are Moscow’s main trade partners

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Moscow's largest foreign trade partners in Asia are Kazakhstan, India, and China, Director General of the Moscow Export Center (MEC) Vitaly Stepanov said at a press conference during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Kazakhstan, China, and India are the key trading partners of Moscow. They account for a large portion of the supplies. The greatest dynamics were demonstrated last year by countries such as Myanmar and China," Stepanov said.

Moscow accounts for about 17% of the total Russian supplies to countries in the Asian region at present, he said. "We see good dynamics here. By the end of 2025, Moscow's commodity exports to Asian nations increased by 28%, and approximately 36% of Moscow's total exports are directed to Asian countries. Objectively, Asia is one of the key destinations. Exports of food products, electronics, medicinal products, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods is growing well," Stepanov added.

The MEC provides companies from the Russian capital with over 30 support measures that cover all issues related to the organization and development of product supplies to global markets, the director general stressed. "By the end of 2025, Moscow companies with the support of the export center concluded more than 470 contracts. This amounts to approximately 17 billion rubles ($230 mln) in additional export revenue. China, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan became the key markets for Moscow products consumption in conclusion of our projects. Indonesia demonstrated significant dynamics - the volume of exports increased 39 times compared to 2024. Vietnam and Tajikistan are also traditionally showing dynamics," he stressed.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.