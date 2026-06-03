Trade turnover between Russia, Moldova could potentially reach $1 bln — Russian envoy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Moldova could reach $1 bln, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov said.

"We’ve had more prosperous times in our cooperation when trade turnover reached $477 mln, and even this is small, in our opinion, and we believe we could easily increase it to $1 bln given our potential. This primarily includes agricultural products and industrial goods, if we take Transnistria into account," he said at a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Ozerov also pointed out logistics problems. "Communication between businesses is very difficult. There are no direct flights. It was not Russia that abandoned direct flights, but the Republic of Moldova. Previously, a flight from Moscow to Chisinau took an hour and forty minutes, but now it takes a whole day to fly from Moscow to Chisinau or back," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.