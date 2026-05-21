Russia expects strengthening of cooperation with China in unmanned technologies

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia expects the strengthening of cooperation with China, the launch of joint projects, and the conclusion of mutually beneficial agreements in the area of unmanned aerial technology, the Russian Transport Ministry reported following Minister Andrey Nikitin’s visit to the Drone World Congress 2026 in Shenzhen.

Russian private and public companies interested in developing cooperative chains also took part in the congress, the ministry added.

"The key objective is to move from accumulated technological potential to its practical implementation. The minister expressed hope that following the congress international cooperation will strengthen, joint projects will be launched, and mutually beneficial agreements between government and business representatives will be concluded," the report said.