VK Tech’s Q1 revenue rises nearly 59% to $58.54 mln

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. VK Tech’s revenue for the Q1 of 2026 increased by nearly 59% compared with the Q1 of 2025, reaching 4.3 bln rubles ($58.54 mln), according to the company’s financial statements.

Head of VK’s technology vertical Pavel Gontarev attributed the growth to the expansion of the client base and an increase in the number of products used per client.

Revenue from SME clients posted the strongest growth, rising by 93.6%, while revenue from large corporate customers increased by 40.7%. Among business segments, "Productivity Services" (VK WorkSpace) recorded the highest revenue growth, surging by 130% to 1.9 bln rubles ($25.87 mln). Revenue from AI solutions, which now constitute a separate business segment, amounted to 185 mln rubles ($2.52 mln). Business applications generated 409 mln rubles ($5.57 mln) in revenue, while the data services segment brought in 318 mln rubles ($4.33 mln), up 58%.