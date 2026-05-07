Almaz-Antey airspace management system resilient against cyberattacks

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The airspace management system developed by the Almaz-Antey Group has demonstrated its ability to withstand cyberattacks, including complex ones, the Group’s deputy CEO for air navigation system and dual-use products Dmitry Savitsky said in an interview with TASS.

"What’s important and relevant is that there has not been a single case of disruption of airspace management system centers due to cyberattacks. The information security subsystem has successfully repelled all attacks, including complex ones," he emphasized.

Savitsky noted that the specified surveillance capabilities in all airspace management system’s areas of responsibility are maintained thanks to backup airspace monitoring coverage.