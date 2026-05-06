Cut diamond prices continue declining in April

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The price index for 1-carat cut diamonds lost 1.4% monthly and 14.9% year on year to 3.916 points in April 2026, Rapaport industry agency said.

Cut diamond prices demonstrated mixed dynamics in April. Prices for small gems were recovering but the 1-carat index continued going down, the agency said.

The evolution was more negative in respect of large diamonds over the months, whose sales performance was better last year, Rapaport noted.

The price index for 0.3-carat diamonds gained 2.6% in April but lost 28.8% over the year. The 0.5-carat price index edged up by 1.3% in April yet plunged by 30.2% year on year. The 3-carat price index added 0.3% in April but lost 1% on an annualized basis.