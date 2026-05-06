Bank of Russia reiterates its efforts to ensure consistently low inflation

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is already working towards sustainable and long-term economic growth, striving to ensure consistently low inflation, the regulator said in responses on its channel in Max.

"The Central Bank is already working towards sustainable and long-term economic growth. Not a short-term boost achieved through overextension, but stable growth that continues year after year. And such growth can only be achieved with low inflation. No economy can sustain high growth for long if currency is rapidly depreciating, and people and companies are losing capital and savings," the regulator notes.

According to the regulator, high inflation indicates that the economy is growing beyond its capacity, essentially "to the point of exhaustion," using up its available production and labor resources.

"When inflation is low, the economy grows in a balanced manner, and its resources are used optimally. The Bank of Russia influences demand through interest rates, that is, the willingness of people and companies to spend income or borrow money to purchase goods and services. It strives to align the growth rates of supply and demand so that inflation remains consistently low (4%)," the Bank of Russia notes.

Low inflation expectations make it possible to cool overheated demand more quickly and to reduce inflation, the regulator says.