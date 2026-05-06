MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Hungary has handed over to Ukraine Oschadbank funds and valuables that were transported in seized armored vehicles, Vladimir Zelensky announced.

"An important step in relations with Hungary: today, Oschadbank funds and valuables seized by Hungarian security services in March of this year were returned," he wrote on Telegram.

On March 6, the Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration reported that seven Oschadbank employees, including a former intelligence general, were detained in the country while transporting $40 million, €35 million in cash, and 9 kg of gold bars in two cash-in-transit vehicles.

The people were released and returned to Ukraine, but the money and valuables remained in Hungary. They became material evidence in the criminal case, which was then under investigation. The Hungarian Parliament authorized their freezing for up to 60 days.

On March 27, a Ukrainian citizen, identifying himself as a "defector," appeared on the Hungarian television channel M2, claiming to have lived in Zakarpatye and having ties to local security services and the Ukrainian armed forces there. He claimed to "know everything about the Ukrainians' plans for Hungary," including information on the "golden convoy," as the detention of Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles on Hungarian territory has come to be known. According to him, tens of millions of dollars and euros in cash intercepted in Hungary were intended for the Ukrainian armed forces' slush fund, which is personally controlled by Zelensky and used, in particular, to pay foreign mercenaries on the front lines, finance sabotage operations, and bribe "disgruntled politicians."