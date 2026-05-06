US gasoline prices growing for two weeks in a row

NEW YORK, May 6. /TASS/. The average gasoline price in the United States is growing during a fortnight and reached the highest level since July 2022, according to GasBuddy service and the American Automobile Association (AAA).

According to AAA, the average price per gallon (3.79 liters) of gasoline in the US reached $4.536 on May 6 ($4.483 the day before). GasBuddy reported that the price surged to $4.52 per gallon, which is the all-time high figure during four years.

The price hike is attributed to the situation around Iran and disrupted oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. The market experience further pressure from problems at US-based refineries and the approaching high summer season for driving.