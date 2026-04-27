Nornickel keeps nickel output steady in Q1, cuts copper by 10%

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Nornickel maintained nickel production at 42,000 tons in January-March 2026, in line with the same period last year, while reducing copper output by 10% to 99,000 tons due to a higher base effect from the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Excluding the company’s Trans-Baikal division, copper production in the Q1 amounted to 80,000 tons. At the same time, the Trans-Baikal division increased copper production in concentrate by 6% compared to the Q1 of 2025 to 18,500 tons, driven by higher ore processing volumes and increased metal content in the ore.

Palladium production declined by 18% in the Q1 to 608,000 ounces. Platinum output in January-March fell by 24% to 136,000 ounces.

"Following the first quarter, nickel production rose slightly, while output of other metals declined mainly due to the high base effect of the first quarter of last year and the redistribution of commercial product volumes between quarters," First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Evgeny Fyodorov said.

Nornickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company. Production assets of the Nornickel Group are located in Russia in the Norilsk industrial district, on the Kola Peninsula and in the Trans-Baikal Territory, as well as in Finland.

The main shareholders of Nornickel are Interros, owned by Vladimir Potanin (37%), and Rusal, founded by Oleg Deripaska (26.39%).