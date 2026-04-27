Sibur to launch first line of catalyst plant in Kazan in 2027

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Sibur will launch the first line of a catalyst plant in Kazan in 2027 and is also developing documentation for subsequent lines, member of the board and executive director Pavel Lyakhovich said in an interview with TASS.

"We confirm our commitment to launching the first line of the plant in 2027. We are on schedule. Funding has been secured, and almost all equipment is either on its way or has already arrived. The first line will be for the production of chromium catalysts," he said.

Investments in the production of chromium catalysts are expected to exceed 11 bln rubles ($147 mln), Lyakhovich noted, adding that the company is also developing design documentation for the remaining lines of the plant and will make decisions on them sequentially in 2026-2027.

Sibur began constructing a petrochemical catalyst plant in Kazan with a capacity of 1,000 tons last June. Catalysts are a key component in the petrochemical industry, enabling the management of quality and properties of polymers and ensuring a wide range of grades for various industries. The plant is planned to produce chromium, metallocene, and titanium catalysts, as well as silica gel, which is used as a carrier for catalytic systems.

Sibur is a vertically integrated gas processing and petrochemical company in Russia, with production facilities across various regions. The company sells its products to customers in the fuel and energy sector, automotive manufacturing, construction, consumer goods manufacturing, chemicals, and other industries.