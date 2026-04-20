Musk fails to appear for questioning at Paris prosecutor's office — newspaper

PARIS, April 20. /TASS/. American entrepreneur Elon Musk chose not to show up at the Paris prosecutor's office for questioning regarding his social platform X as per a relevant summons, Le Canard enchaine newspaper reported.

"The billionaire owner of social network X ignored a summons to the Paris prosecutor's office, where he was supposed to appear on April 20," the newspaper notes.

In addition to Musk, former X CEO Linda Yaccarino was called in for questioning. "By noon, no one showed up," the newspaper added.

Earlier, the prosecutor's office said the X offices in France were searched in cooperation with Europol and the French gendarmerie unit for combating cybercrime. AFP said the searches were linked to an investigation launched against the social network in January 2025 after complaints about the operation of its algorithms. Another reason was complaints about the Grok built-in chatbot because of its publication of materials related to Holocaust denial and artificially generated sexual images.