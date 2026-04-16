Russia's Emercom-Demining to roll out AI drones to sweep Donbass later this year — CEO

DONETSK, April 16. /TASS/. Russia’s humanitarian demining company Emercom-Demining plans to deploy drones that use artificial intelligence for demining operations this year, company CEO Bogdan Pilipchuk told TASS.

"This is a completely domestic development by our manufacturers, the designers themselves, the design bureau, and the production of our own IT technology, using computer programs and artificial intelligence," Pilipchuk said.

According to him, the AI system will be implemented by the end of this year. "It is currently undergoing testing in laboratory conditions, and the software is being specifically developed for it," the company CEO added. Furthermore, technical specialists are currently developing special hexacopter suspension devices which will be installed on the UAVs in the next two months.

Pilipchuk told TASS in an interview earlier that the Donbass Region is one of the most heavily mined areas in the world.