Sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai to close for 18 months for restoration — company

DUBAI, April 15. /TASS/. Dubai’s sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel will close for 18 months for restoration, a press release from hotel owner Jumeirah Group said.

"Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding today announced the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is set to undergo a carefully phased and thoughtful restoration program, designed to safeguard its legacy for generations to come," the company said.

The 18-month restoration project will be led by acclaimed French interior architect Tristan Auer. He is best known for restoring the Hotel de Crillon in Paris.

Opened in 1999, the Burj Al Arab hotel is one of Dubai’s landmarks. It contains 198 luxury rooms.