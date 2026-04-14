Europe has pumped 1.5 bcm of gas into UGS facilities for next winter

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Net pumping of gas by EU countries into underground gas storage (UGS) facilities since the beginning of the summer season in April has reached 1.5 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to TASS calculations based on Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

Currently, European underground gas storage facilities are 29.5% full, containing around 32.3 bcm of gas.

The European Commission requests EU members to make sure their UGS facilities are 90% full by November 1 of each year. Moreover, 10% flexibility is allowed in the event of difficult UGS filling conditions. Thus, net injection into European storage facilities by the start of the 2026-2027 autumn-winter period must reach at least 68 bcm to meet the filling standard. In the previous year, Europe only managed to achieve a figure of around 55 bcm.