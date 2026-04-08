Shipping in Strait of Hormuz won’t quickly recover after ceasefire — The Independent

LONDON, April 8. /TASS/. Declaration of a ceasefire in Iran has not led to a rapid restoration of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, The Independent reported.

According to analysts interviewed by the publication, shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is unlikely to quickly return to previous levels despite the ceasefire, as the situation "remains extremely volatile."

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. He stated that the two sides had resolved almost all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran's 10-point proposals as a "workable basis on which to negotiate." These include adherence to the non-aggression principle, Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, compensation payments, and the withdrawal of American forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made on the condition that Iran was ready to open the Strait of Hormuz.

In turn, Tehran agreed to cease defensive attacks if Iran was not attacked. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the mediator between the two sides, invited them to talks on April 10. According to the Iranian state television, the talks are expected to be direct.