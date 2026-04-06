Pipeline sabotage aimed to disrupt gas supplies to Hungary before elections — Srbijagas

BELGRADE, April 6. /TASS/. The sabotage attempt against a gas pipeline connecting Serbia and Hungary was aimed at disrupting gas supplies to Bratislava and Budapest ahead of Hungary’s parliamentary elections on April 12, Srbijagas General Director Dusan Bajatovic said.

"I assume that Serbia was not the target. My political assessment is that Hungary was the target, because in this case Serbia would not have been left without gas. The goal was for Hungary and Slovakia to be left without gas, which would have led to economic and political consequences, especially in the context of the elections in Hungary," Bajatovic said in an interview with Pink TV channel.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on April 5 that Serbian law enforcement agencies had discovered a cache of explosives near the gas pipeline connecting the country with Hungary. The incident was classified as an attempted sabotage. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Budapest views the incident as an attack on the country’s sovereignty, since this route supplies the main volumes of gas from Russia.