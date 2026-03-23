Air France extends suspension of flights to Israel, Lebanon by April 4

PARIS, March 23. /TASS/. Air France has renewed the suspension of its flights to Israel and Lebanon until April 4, the air carrier said on its website.

"Due to the security context at the destination and the closure of certain airspaces, the company is forced to extend the suspension of its flights: to and from Dubai and Riyadh until March 31, 2026 inclusive (i.e. until April 1, 2026 for flights departing from Dubai), to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut until April 4, 2026 inclusive," the airline said.

The air carrier "is monitoring the evolving situation in the region in real-time," it added.

"In parallel, and in response to strong demand from Asia following massive flight cancellations by Middle Eastern airlines, Air France has been deploying larger capacity aircraft on its flights from Bangkok, Singapore, Delhi, Mumbai, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Phuket since March 4, 2026," the air carrier informed.

"The airline is also adding additional flights from Bangkok, Singapore, and Delhi," Air France noted.