Russia to shift energy sales to growing markets if more attractive — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia will fully redirect its energy exports to new and growing markets if they prove more attractive, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"If it is determined that alternative markets — new, growing markets that are currently in great need of energy resources, including liquefied natural gas, oil, and petroleum products — are more attractive, then, of course, full reorientation will be toward these markets," Peskov said, commenting on remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who ruled out allowing EU countries to purchase Russian gas even in the event of a physical shortage of energy resources in Europe.

He added that global demand for fertilizers is rising, and Russia is among the few countries capable of meeting the growing supply needs in this market, commenting on media reports that New Delhi is in talks with Moscow to increase fertilizer supplies.

"The only thing that can be said is that demand for fertilizers is growing. Russia is one of the few countries capable of ensuring increased supply in the market," the Kremlin spokesman said. Asked whether Russia had received requests from Indian partners to increase supplies and whether contacts with Indian leadership are planned on this issue, Peskov noted that "this is a commercial matter."

"After all, fertilizers are sold by individual companies and purchased by individual companies," he added.

According to Peskov, European countries continue to "shoot themselves in the foot" by rejecting Russian energy resources.

"Europe continues to shoot itself in the foot — or rather, in the foot of its voters. It is already clear that European voters will not continue voting for these people; this is already evident," Peskov said, commenting on remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who fully ruled out allowing EU countries to purchase Russian gas even in the event of a physical shortage of energy resources in Europe.