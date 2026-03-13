Brent prices to be above $100 per barrel in March — TV

NEW YORK, March 13. /TASS/. The average Brent oil price will be above $100 per barrel amid the energy crisis sparked by the Middle East conflict, CNN television reports, citing a forecast from Goldman Sachs experts.

Analysts believe oil prices in April will be at the level of $85 per barrel and will decline then to $70 per barrel, the TV channel said.

If the US-Israeli military operation against Iran is protracted and disruptions in energy supplies continue for two months, then oil prices will stay at $93 per barrel even by the end of the year, the analysts predict.