THE HAGUE, March 13. /TASS/. Russia has repeatedly submitted evidence to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) of Ukrainian strikes on chemical facilities resulting in toxic emissions, the country’s permanent representative to the organization Vladimir Tarabrin said.

"Russia has repeatedly presented evidence of Ukrainian troops delivering attacks on chemical facilities, planting mines and blowing up tanks or cisterns containing toxic chemicals <…>. These resulted in the emission of substances posing a threat of chemical contamination. Several of these accidents actually harmed people and animals affected by poisonous clouds," the Russian diplomat said at the 111th session of the OPCW Executive Council as he insisted that the body should investigate all those instances.

Even as the OPCW Executive Committee discussed attacks on chemical facilities at a session in July 2025, Western delegations argued then that the topic was outside the OPCW’s mandate, he stressed.