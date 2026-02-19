Sanctions lifting not affecting preferences for domestic producers

YEKATERINBURG, February 19. /TASS/. Domestic manufacturers will have their preferences kept when sanctions on Russia will be lifted, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said during the business trip to the Ural Locomotives Plant in the Sverdlovsk Region.

"Opening of the market or the decision of Western countries to abolish sanctions should not influence the domestic market from the standpoint of preferences and priorities for the Russian producers," Manturov said.

Appropriate regulations, including laws on government procurements, were adopted for this purpose at the federal level, Manturov noted. The Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade will continue monitoring the situation, he added.