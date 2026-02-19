Voyages, cargoes transported over Northern Sea Route growing — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The number of voyages over the Northern Sea Route increased by 1.5 times annually in this year, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"The number of voyages increased over the past months against the prior year by approximately 1.5 times, while the volume of cargoes at the moment is about 25% higher than in the relevant period of the past year," Likhachev said.

It means that Arctic projects start adapting to the sanction pressure, the chief executive said. Despite the economic war waged against Russia, subsoil users, carriers and Atomflot company are approaching indicators much higher than even record-breaking levels of 2024-2025, he added.