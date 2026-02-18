Russia interested in resuming trade and economic cooperation with the US — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russia remains interested in resuming trade-economic and investment cooperation with the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RBC news outlet, commenting on the publication in The Economist.

"We keep our interest in resuming trade-economic and investment cooperation with the United States. It can indeed be mutually beneficial," Peskov said.

The United States is discussing creation of a nuclear-powered datacenter and a tunnel under the Bering Strait with Russia, The Economist said earlier.