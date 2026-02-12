Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.12% to 2,754.36 and 1,120.1 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 1.7 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.167 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.29% at 2,749.63 points and 1,118.16 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 0.03 kopecks at 11.182 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost 0.03% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,756.92 points.