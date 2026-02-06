Russia’s international reserves up 10.43% in January 2026 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves edged up by $78.719 bln, or by 10.43% month on month, and totaled $833.572 bln as of February 1, 2026, the Central Bank said.

Reserves totaled $620.764 bln as of February 1, 2025.

Currency reserves gained 0.6% and totaled $430.867 bln during this January. The monetary gold value added 23.33% over the month to record high $402.076 bln, the regulator informed.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.