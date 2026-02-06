Russian metallurgical coal prices in Asia rise by 6.4% in early 2026

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Prices for Russian metallurgical coal in Asia have increased by an average of 6.4% since the start of 2026, according to a review by NEFT Research obtained by TASS.

Quotations for Zh-grade coking coal (fat coal) at Far Eastern ports rose by 6.4% to $141.5 per metric ton. On a year-on-year basis, the price increased by 14.1%.

Global metallurgical coal prices also showed growth. The cost and freight (CFR) price of premium PLV coal on the Chinese market rose by 11.4% in January to $229 per ton. In India, prices for the same grade increased by 15.8% to $267.2 per ton. Year-on-year, these indicators rose by 22.5% and 35.3%, respectively.

The price of high-quality Zh-grade coking coal in the ports of the Azov-Black Sea basin increased by 13.2% to $142 per ton, while in the Gulf of Finland it rose by 13% to $133.5 per ton. Year-on-year, quotations at these benchmarks increased by 12.9% and 7.8%, respectively.

Premium coal quotations in China moved upward after the completion of the first stage of price increases for metallurgical coke at the end of last week. Despite this, overall activity in the Asian market remained restrained: sellers and buyers of premium grades limited themselves to preliminary negotiations, the review said.