Innoprom exhibition to be held in five countries in 2026 — program director

Anton Atrashkin says that the executives of the expo organizer choose new host countries basing on requests of Russian companies, heads of ministries of the countries

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Innoprom international industrial exhibition will be held this year in Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Russia and Belarus, and the opportunity is high to hold it for the first time in India as early as in late 2026, Program Director of the exhibition Anton Atrashkin told TASS.

"We say without the false modesty that the Innoprom exhibition has already turned into the Innoprom universe. The first Innoprom outside the CIS will be held on February 8-10 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The sixth Innoprom in a row in Central Asia on April 20-22 is the mega successful one. It is held in Tashkent but it brings buyers together from the whole Central Asian region. Our main Innoprom will be in Yekaterinburg in July, in late September – the second in a row Innoprom in Minsk, and we hope to implement one more foreign project at the turn of the year – the first Innoprom in such a big and important country as India. We have ambitious plans; Russian industrialists set tasks for us to open new markets," Atrashkin said.

Exhibition organizers are primarily driven exactly by interests of Russian producers when choosing countries to hold the exhibition – where they can find partners, investors and buyers and localize their production to access new markets, Atrashkin stressed.

"It is very important for us to guess right the products and technologies we are bringing to a foreign market. We rely there not on our intuition and web search but on quite specific requests from chief executives of companies, heads of ministries of countries with which we are working," he added.

