Russia suggests global standard to separate natural, artificial diamonds

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia advocates introduction of an international standard drawing a clear line between natural and synthetic diamonds and plans to explore a relevant initiative within the Kimberley Process framework, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev told reporters in conclusion of the press conference on the jewelry sector transformation in TASS.

"Russia is the first country in the world that established as early as in 2016 or 2015 that a synthetic stone is not a gem. We certainly believe that it should be clearly established in legislation of all countries - participants in the Kimberley Process," he said.

Moiseev stressed the need of using unambiguous terminology in trade. The use of such definitions as "grown" or "cultured" diamonds mislead buyers, he noted. "Furthermore, there must be no "grown" or any other ones. It should be clearly designated that these are synthetic ones," Moiseev stressed.

The official also noted the need of introducing rules requiring physical separation of sales area for items made of natural and artificial precious stones.