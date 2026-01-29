Gazprom says US gas prices continue to rise

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Gas prices in the United States continue to rise, even leading to LNG imports into the country, Gazprom said in a statement.

"Gas prices in the United States continue to climb. On January 28, the Henry Hub ‘front-month’ price reached $263.3 per 1,000 cubic meters (up 7% on the day). Against the backdrop of record prices, some companies imported LNG into the United States," the statement said.

This situation further complicates conditions for the European gas market, for which the United States is becoming not only a major supplier but also a competitor for available volumes during periods of peak demand, Gazprom emphasized.

Severe weather has affected more than 200 mln US residents, with snowfall exceeding 50 centimeters in some areas. Due to adverse conditions, tens of thousands of flights have been canceled across the country since last weekend. About 500,000 customers remain without power, most of them in the states of Tennessee and Mississippi.

According to the US National Weather Service, some of the states affected by the snowstorm may have experienced "the longest cold spell in several decades."

Earlier, the US Department of Energy reported that from January through November 2025, the United States exported about 4.937 trillion cubic feet of LNG (139.7 bln cubic meters), up 25% from the same period a year earlier. Over the 11-month period, the United States exported 94.4 bln cubic meters of LNG to Europe (68% of the total), and about 25.4 bln cubic meters to Asia (18% of the total). As a result, supplies to Europe rose by 65% year-on-year, while shipments to Asia fell by 38%.