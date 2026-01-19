IMF revises its estimate for China's GDP growth in 2025 upward to 5% — report

WASHINGTON, January 19. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its estimate of China's GDP growth rate in 2025 upward by 0.2 percentage points, to 5%, according to the IMF's latest report on global economic prospects.

The authors of the report noted that the revision reflects stimulus measures and additional policy bank lending for investment.

"Growth for 2026 is also revised upward by 0.3 percentage point to 4.5%, reflecting the lower US effective tariff rates on Chinese goods as a result of the yearlong trade truce agreed to in November and stimulus measures that are assumed to be implemented over two years," the report says.

The IMF revised China's GDP growth rate for 2027 downward to 4%. This is 0.2 percentage points lower than the October estimate.

Earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported that China's GDP in 2025 would grow by 5% year-on-year to reach 140.18 trillion yuan (about $20.01 trillion at current exchange rates).