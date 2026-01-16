Russian stock market rises at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing gains in leading indices at the start of the main trading session on Friday. The yuan has returned to strength after declining at the start of trading.

As of 10:00 AM Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.35% each, to 2,710.64 and 1,087.4 points, respectively. The yuan was down 1.4 kopecks from the previous session's close, at 11.138 rubles.

By 10:24 AM Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its gains to 2,711.19 points (up 0.37%), while the RTS index stood at 1,087.63 points (up 0.37%). At the same time, the yuan exchange rate added 0.75 kopecks and reached 11.159 rubles.