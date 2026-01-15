Talks on NIS future to end by end of week — Serbian Energy Minister

BELGRADE, January 15. /TASS/. Belgrade, Hungarian holding MOL and Russian owners of the stake in Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) company are going to complete talks on its future by the end of this week, Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said after the meeting with Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto.

"Szijjarto and I discussed talks underway among Russian owners of Naftna Industrija Srbije, Hungarian company MOL and certain other potential partners, and the goal is to complete these negotiations by the end of this week and sign a binding agreement," the minister said.

Belgrade will send a request to the US Department of the Treasury for extension of the license for operations of the company after the binding agreement on the transfer of the ownership title to the stake of Russian shareholders in NIS will be signed, she added.